Wheelchair Tennis Masters: Alfie Hewett wins as Gordon Reid loses on day one

Alfie Hewett has won 18 singles titles and 30 doubles titles during his playing career

Wheelchair Tennis Masters Venue: Loughborough University Tennis Centre Dates: 29 Nov-3 Dec Coverage: Watch live across Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

World number two Alfie Hewett won his opening men's singles match on day one of the season-ending Wheelchair Tennis Masters in Loughborough.

Hewett held off Swedish sixth seed Stefan Olsson to win 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-3.

But Belgian defending champion Joachim Gerard came through 6-3 7-5 against Hewett's doubles partner Gordon Reid.

Andy Lapthorne beat fellow Briton Antony Cotterill 6-1 6-4 in the quad singles, but Lucy Shuker lost in the women's singles.

The British sixth seed was well beaten by world number two Diede de Groot of the Netherlands, who dropped just one game in her 6-1 6-0 victory.

Hewett, the reigning US and French Open champion, told BBC Sport after his victory: "I wouldn't say I was pleased. There were a lot of chances for me to take the first set - I was 5-1 up - but my concentration and focus slipped.

"He fought back and after that it was a really tough battle. But I've got to give myself credit for fighting. Getting the win in the end is what it's all about."

The singles event features two pools of four players, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The quad singles has two pools of three competitors, with the top two players reaching the semis.