Wheelchair Tennis Masters: BBC coverage times

Lucy Shuker was third in the Wheelchair Doubles Masters with Dana Mathewson in November

Wheelchair Tennis Masters Venue: Loughborough University Tennis Centre Dates: 29 Nov-3 Dec

BBC Sport brings you coverage of the 2017 Wheelchair Tennis Masters from Wednesday, 29 November to Sunday, 3 December.

Great Britain's world number two and French Open champion Alfie Hewett, reigning Paralympic men's singles champion Gordon Reid and double Paralympic bronze medallist Lucy Shuker are among the 22 players from 11 nations taking part in the season-ending event.

Andy Cotterill and Andy Lapthorne have also qualified for the tournament, which takes place at Loughborough University Tennis Centre.

"It's been a great season for me and I'm looking forward to trying to finish the year on a high," said Hewett. "It's always great to play in front of a good crowd and being a home event it means that little bit extra."

Watch all the action live across Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

