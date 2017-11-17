Rob Greenwood: Staff made complaints about former Para-swimming coach in 2014

Greenwood said he did "not consider I was ever knowingly offensive or insulting"

British Para-swimming staff complained about ex-coach Rob Greenwood's behaviour in July 2014, two and a half years before he was investigated over bullying and intimidation claims.

British Swimming apologised last month after an independent investigation found he "created a climate of fear".

The report also criticised his "lack of nurturing, empathy and appreciation for athletes' general well-being".

Greenwood, who rejects the allegations, left his role before the inquiry began.

Following the report's publication, BBC Sport revealed the parents of one Para-athlete wrote to national performance director Chris Furber in 2014 concerning remarks Greenwood had made to their child which had left the teenage swimmer feeling "ridiculed and humiliated".

On Friday, Press Association Sport reported three members of Greenwood's support staff told supervisors more than three years ago they were unhappy about the way he treated them.

Press Association Sport reports that, during a meeting arranged to discuss the matter, Greenwood apologised for his behaviour, the apology was accepted, and the staff member is still working for British Swimming.