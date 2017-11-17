Rob Greenwood: Staff made complaints about former Para-swimming coach in 2014

Rob Greenwood
Greenwood said he did "not consider I was ever knowingly offensive or insulting"

British Para-swimming staff complained about ex-coach Rob Greenwood's behaviour in July 2014, two and a half years before he was investigated over bullying and intimidation claims.

British Swimming apologised last month after an independent investigation found he "created a climate of fear".

The report also criticised his "lack of nurturing, empathy and appreciation for athletes' general well-being".

Greenwood, who rejects the allegations, left his role before the inquiry began.

Following the report's publication, BBC Sport revealed the parents of one Para-athlete wrote to national performance director Chris Furber in 2014 concerning remarks Greenwood had made to their child which had left the teenage swimmer feeling "ridiculed and humiliated".

On Friday, Press Association Sport reported three members of Greenwood's support staff told supervisors more than three years ago they were unhappy about the way he treated them.

Press Association Sport reports that, during a meeting arranged to discuss the matter, Greenwood apologised for his behaviour, the apology was accepted, and the staff member is still working for British Swimming.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Carson Russell, father of Paralympic gold medallist Hannah, on 'climate of fear'

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired