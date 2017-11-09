Dimitri Coutya wins two golds at the Wheelchair Fencing World Championships

Dimitri Coutya won silver at the World Championships two years ago

Britain's Dimitri Coutya claimed two gold medals at the Wheelchair Fencing World Championships in Rome.

The 20-year-old world number one beat Anton Datsko of Ukraine 15-9 in the men's category B foil final on day one.

He followed it up with gold in the epee, overcoming Iraq's defending champion Ali Ammar in the semi-final before a 15-14 win over home favourite Alessio Sarri in the final.

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Piers Gilliver came away with a silver and bronze.

The Rio Paralympic silver medallist lost in the men's category A epee final on Thursday against Russia's Maxim Shaburov.

His third-place finish came in the sabre - an event he started competing in this season.