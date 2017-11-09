Dimitri Coutya wins two golds at the Wheelchair Fencing World Championships
Britain's Dimitri Coutya claimed two gold medals at the Wheelchair Fencing World Championships in Rome.
The 20-year-old world number one beat Anton Datsko of Ukraine 15-9 in the men's category B foil final on day one.
He followed it up with gold in the epee, overcoming Iraq's defending champion Ali Ammar in the semi-final before a 15-14 win over home favourite Alessio Sarri in the final.
Meanwhile, fellow Briton Piers Gilliver came away with a silver and bronze.
The Rio Paralympic silver medallist lost in the men's category A epee final on Thursday against Russia's Maxim Shaburov.
His third-place finish came in the sabre - an event he started competing in this season.