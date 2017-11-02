Boccia: Great Britain top European medal table with three golds

David Smith came from 4-0 down with one end remaining to maintain his unbeaten run in tournaments since 2016

Great Britain's boccia team topped the leaderboard with three gold medals at the European Championships in Portugal.

David Smith came from 4-0 down against Mikhail Gutnik of Russia to clinch a 5-4 victory in BC1.

Jamie McCowan, with assistant Linda McCowan, lost all six points on the first end but rallied to win his first European title 8-7 in BC3.

In BC4 Stephen McGuire beat Russia's Sergey Safin 6-1 to add the European crown to his world title from 2016.

Britain finished the competition with five medals from seven events, having also captured silver in the BC3 and BC4 pairs.

What is boccia? The sport made its Paralympic debut in 1984 and is similar to boules Each side has six balls and the aim is to get your balls closer to the white target ball, the jack, than your opponent All athletes have an impairment that affects all four of their limbs Men and women compete alongside and against each other in the sport