BBC Sport - James Barnes-Miller: Para-snowboarder has £10,000 of kit stolen from van

Para-snowboarder has £10k of kit stolen

British snowboarder James Barnes-Miller still hopes to qualify for the 2018 Winter Paralympics despite having £10,000 worth of equipment stolen.

READ MORE: GB Paralympic hopeful hit by theft

Top videos

Video

Para-snowboarder has £10k of kit stolen

Video

Kelce dances as Chiefs dominate Broncos

Video

Ancelotti, Giggs, Dyche? Pundits debate next Everton manager

Video

Perfect way to mark five-year anniversary - Dyche

Video

Newcastle had control until goal - Benitez

Video

Dyche v Benitez: Battle of the beards

Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Home nations heartache & great shorts

Video

Gigantic Watson throw leads Plays of the Week

Video

'We can go on to achieve big things' - England's U17 world champions return

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired