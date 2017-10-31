BBC Sport - James Barnes-Miller: Para-snowboarder has £10,000 of kit stolen from van
Para-snowboarder has £10k of kit stolen
- From the section Disability Sport
British snowboarder James Barnes-Miller still hopes to qualify for the 2018 Winter Paralympics despite having £10,000 worth of equipment stolen.
READ MORE: GB Paralympic hopeful hit by theft
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired