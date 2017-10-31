BBC Sport - MPs were told athletes threatened with not being selected - Dan Roan reports

MPs were told athletes threatened with not being selected - Dan Roan reports

British athletes were threatened with not being selected if they spoke out about classification concerns in Paralympic sports, MPs have been told.

"It's somewhere between bullying and control," said 11-time Paralympic champion Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

She was speaking at a Parliamentary committee hearing into claims athletes were cheating the system.

It was announced last week that classification rules would be revised, with effect from 1 January.

BBC Sports Editor Dan Roan reports.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE: Para-athletes warned 'not to speak out'

Video

