Paralympic sports: MPs to assess cheating and abuse claims

Allegations of cheating and abuse in Paralympic sports will be examined by a Parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

MPs will discuss the classification process after a BBC investigation uncovered claims of tactics being used to cheat the system internationally.

The claims included the taping up of arms, taking cold showers in trunks and even surgery to shorten limbs.

Paralympic figures will also be asked about the culture in sports after complaints from athletes.

Investigators have discovered GB Para-swimmers were subjected to a "climate of fear".

Meanwhile, police reopened an investigation into a senior Archery GB coach over an alleged sexual assault.

Who will be giving evidence?

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has been looking at the governance of sports, including football.

On Tuesday it will hear from the following witnesses regarding allegations of "cheating, abuse and interference" within Paralympic disciplines:

10:30 GMT: Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, 11-time Paralympic gold medallist

11.30: Michael Breen, classification campaigner and father of Paralympian Olivia Breen

12:30 Peter Eriksson, director and head coach at UK Athletics Paralympic Performance from 2009-2013 (appearing via video link from Ottawa, Canada)

Tim Hollingsworth chief executive officer, British Paralympic Association

What are the claims?

A Radio 4 File on 4 special revealed lawyers for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) are investigating whether several athletes and coaches have deliberately exaggerated disability to boost their chance of winning.

British T37 200m sprinter Bethany Woodward handed back a relay medal she won from an event in the past four years, telling the programme the inclusion of one of her team-mates was "giving us an unfair advantage".

As there is no suggestion the athlete has done anything wrong, the BBC has chosen not to name them.

Woodward, who won an individual silver medal at London 2012, gave up her funding and walked away from the sport, claiming she had lost faith in the way the team was selected.

Baroness Grey-Thompson has previously raised concerns over the system being abused, while Breen described the classification as "not fit for purpose".

Hollingsworth has rejected claims the system is being manipulated to boost medal chances.

It was announced last week that the classification rules would be revised, with effect from 1 January.

On Friday, five-time Paralympic wheelchair racing champion Hannah Cockroft told BBC Radio 5 live "humiliating" tests involving "sickening pain" are used to determine which categories Para-athletes can compete in.

"I think my worst one was I had to have electrodes attached to my spine and then electric shocks sent up and down my legs to see which nerves worked - that pain was sickening," said Cockroft, who holds the T34 100m, 400m and 800m world and Paralympic titles.