Para-taekwondo World Championships: Amy Truesdale retains world title

GB's Truesdale wins World Para-taekwondo title

Britain's Amy Truesdale reclaimed the K44 +58kg title at the Para-taekwondo World Championships with a dominant victory in London.

The 28-year-old was leading 17-3 in the final against Rajae Ajkermach when the Moroccan was forced to stop with an ankle injury.

Truesdale won gold in 2014, taking bronze medals in 2009 and 2015.

"It's a bit of a relief to be honest, but it's an amazing feeling," she told BBC Sport.

Truesdale lost in the 2014 final to Canadian Lisa Standeven, but was awarded gold after her opponent was retrospectively deemed ineligible for the event.

But the British fighter has never been given the winner's medal.

"This feels like the first one," she said. "To go out and do it with all of the home support as well is just brilliant."

Amy Truesdale is hoping to compete at the 2020 Paralympics

Truesdale - the world number one in her division - began her day with a dominant 21-1 defeat of Brazil's Debora Menezes in the quarter-finals.

Her progress to the K44 final never looked in any real doubt in the semi-final against Turkey's Seyma Nur Emeksiz, with Truesdale powering to a commanding 23-4 victory.

Taekwondo has been in the Olympic Games since Sydney 2000 and will make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Truesdale learnt last month that her disability category and weight division had been chosen amongst six medal events for the 2020 Games.

"It's definitely given me an extra kick in training knowing that my division has been selected and that Tokyo is now a real possibility," she said.

"Obviously I have to keep working hard, but gold in Tokyo is absolutely my aim for three years time."

Earlier, her team-mate Leif Thobroe impressively won through to the quarter-finals before losing 22-14 to world number three Mehmet Sami Sarac of Turkey.