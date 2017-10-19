BBC Sport - World Para-Taekwondo: GB's Amy Truesdale wins world title

GB's Truesdale wins World Para-taekwondo title

Great Britain's Amy Truesdale wins the women's K44 +58kg final at the World Para-Taekwondo Championships in London, after her opponent Rajae Akermach of Morocco was forced to retire with an injury.

WATCH MORE: From rugby injury to Para Taekwondo World Champs

