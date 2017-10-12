BBC Sport - British Swimming: Father says action needed over 'climate of fear'

Action needed over 'climate of fear'

The father of a Paralympic gold medallist has told of his concerns after it was found a former British Swimming head coach "created a climate of fear".

Carson Russell, whose 21-year-old daughter Hannah has won five Paralympic medals including two golds at Rio 2016, said there needed to be action to stop a similar situation happening again.

