Amputee Football: Turkey beat England to European title

Turkey won all of their matches throughout the European competition

Turkey won the European Amputee Football Championships after defeating England in the final in Istanbul.

Captain Osman Cakmak scored an injury-time winner as Turkey won 2-1 in front of 40,000 spectators in their home nation.

Turkey led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Omer Guleryuz before England's Ray Westbrook scored an equaliser in the last minute of normal time.

England and Turkey were among 12 teams who competed in the championships.

All the action happened in the final minutes of the match but Turkey were dominant throughout.

As well as victory over England, Turkey defeated Germany 8-0, Georgia 9-0, Spain 4-0, Russia 2-1 and Poland 2-0 before reaching the final.

Turkey ranked second at the EAFF European Championship in 2004 and 2008, and third at the World Championship in 2007.

Amputee football games are split into two halves, lasting 50 minutes overall.