Mexico City earthquake: International Paralympic Committee reschedules events

Media playback is not supported on this device How the Mexico earthquake struck

The International Paralympic Committee has moved quickly to reschedule the World Championships in powerlifting and swimming that were postponed following September's earthquake in Mexico City.

The 7.1-magnitude quake killed more than 200 people and toppled buildings.

The 2017 Para Sport Festival was scheduled to run from 30 September to 6 October in the Mexican capital.

With officials now satisfied the city is able to host the events, they will be held from 27 November to 7 December.

"After carrying out all of the necessary safety checks on the venues, team hotels and all related infrastructure, we have decided to reschedule the championships for two months later than originally planned," said IPC president Andrew Parsons.

"After extensive dialogue, it is clear that both the Local Organising Committee and City Mexico are eager and very passionate about rescheduling the 2017 Para Sport Festival.

"They want to show to the world that Mexico City is open and that life and business is continuing.

"At the same time, the feedback from the IPC membership is that they are keen for the championships to go ahead."

Parsons conceded the new dates could represent a problem for some athletes, who may have built their personal schedules around the original dates.

This is the first time two of the biggest Para sport competitions have been held together and when the events were to start in September, they had been expected to feature 550 swimmers from more than 60 countries and 360 powerlifters from 65 countries.

"We appreciate the new dates may not suit all athletes and teams," he said.

"However, we feel it is important to put on the 2017 Para Sport Festival in order to further show our support to the people of Mexico City and give all of those athletes that have spent the year training for this event the opportunity to compete at the very highest level."

The quake caused major damage in the capital and in neighbouring states.

Two venues that were poised to host the championships - the Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool and the adjacent Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium - sustained minor damage.

Hotels set to accommodate the 1,400 athletes, officials and staff for the events were also badly damaged.