European Para Table Tennis Championships: Davies in the medals in Slovenia

Rio gold medallist Rob Davies has been playing table tennis competitively since 2007

Welshman Rob Davies is guaranteed at least bronze for Great Britain in the European Para Table Tennis Championships in Slovenia.

The reigning champion beat Russian Dmitry Lavrov 3-0 before an epic 3-2 win against Italian Federico Falco.

"It was pretty tight and stressful, but it's always good to have those matches," Davies told BBC Sport.

"It's a really good sign that I've got the mental toughness back and that's what I've missed in recent tournaments.

Davies is seeking a fourth successive European title.

He added: "Whilst I'm not quite at my best, I'm getting there."

The Welshman will learn his opponent after Friday's fixtures, which he avoids as he is the top-seed in his Class 1 category.

But he will win bronze as a minimum because there are no play-offs for third place.

Fellow Welshman Paul Davies also won twice in Class 1 as his tournament began, beating Hungary's Janos Kaiser 3-0 and posting the same winning score against Andrea Borgato.

The 50-year-old from North Cornelly's final group game takes place on Friday, against Frenchman Alan Papirer.

Bayley wins opener

Paralympic champion Will Bayley eased to a 3-0 defeat of Swiss player Thomas Rosenast in his opening Class 7 encounter and will complete his round-robin group on Friday.

Kim Daybell, who is in the final year of his medical studies, produced arguably the result of the opening day in Lasko by defeating former World and European Jose Ruiz Reyes of Spain 3-1.

It was the first time in 17 meetings between the pair that Daybell had won.