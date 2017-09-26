Matt Skelhon takes silver at World Shooting Para Sport World Cup

Matt Skelhon took home a gold medal from the Beijing Paralympics in 2008

Britain's Matt Skelhon had to settle for a silver medal after topping qualification at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Croatia.

The former Paralympic champion took an early lead but fell behind in the first elimination round of the RG (50m Rifle Prone Mixed SH1).

He was 0.1 points behind first place with two shots remaining and Veronika Vadivicova held her nerve to win gold.

The Slovakian finished with a score of 248.4, just 0.4 ahead of Skelhon.

Great Britain finished the competition with two individual medals from Skelhon and James Bevis, who won gold in the R9 event on Tuesday.

How does it work? Only SH1 and SH2 classes are represented in the Paralympic Games, based on World Shooting Para Sport classification rules SH1 shooters are able to support a firearm without a stand, and SH2 shooters require a firearm support to shoot SH1 shooters use three different positions - standing, kneeling and prone; SH2 only use standing and prone The rifle events range from R1-R9, and the pistol events from P1-P5 P5 is not a Paralympic discipline. R9 was added earlier in September and will make its debut in Tokyo