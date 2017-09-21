World Cerebral Palsy Championship: England beaten by Iran in semi-finals

England were ranked seventh in the world last year

England's cerebral palsy football team were beaten 3-1 by Iran in the semi-finals of the World Championship.

After progressing through the group stage and beating USA in the quarter-finals, Andy Smith's side fell 2-0 down in San Luis before Dave Porcher struck.

And, despite a strong second-half performance from the Three Lions, another early goal settled the match.

England will now contest a play-off for third place against either Ukraine or Russia on Saturday.