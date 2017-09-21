World Cerebral Palsy Championship: England beaten by Iran in semi-finals

England's CP team breezed through to the semi-final stage and was ranked seventh in the world last year
England were ranked seventh in the world last year

England's cerebral palsy football team were beaten 3-1 by Iran in the semi-finals of the World Championship.

After progressing through the group stage and beating USA in the quarter-finals, Andy Smith's side fell 2-0 down in San Luis before Dave Porcher struck.

And, despite a strong second-half performance from the Three Lions, another early goal settled the match.

England will now contest a play-off for third place against either Ukraine or Russia on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired