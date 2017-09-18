Davies and Buckley named in European para table tennis squad

Rob Davies was awarded an MBE in January 2017

Paralympic champion Rob Davies is included in a 16-person squad to compete at the European Para Table Tennis Championships in Slovenia.

The 33-year old Welshman won gold at Rio last year and is hoping to win a third straight European singles title.

Olympic and world champion Will Bayley is also picked as he bids to hold all three major titles at the same time.

Welsh pair Paul Davies and Tom Matthews will also defend the men's class one team title won in 2013 and 2015.

British squad: Will Bayley (class 7) - Tunbridge Wells/Sheffield, Paul Davies (class 1) - North Cornelly, Rob Davies (class 1) - Brecon, Kim Daybell (class 10) - Sheffield/Leeds, Ashley Facey Thompson (class 9) - London/Sheffield, Sue Gilroy (class 4) - Barnsley, Jack Hunter-Spivey (class 5) - Liverpool/Sheffield, Paul Karabardak (class 6) - Swansea, Tom Matthews (class 1) - Aberdare, Aaron McKibbin (class 8) - London/Sheffield, Martin Perry (class 6) - Paisley/Sheffield, Felicity Pickard (class 6) - Burnley, Megan Shackleton (class 4) - Todmorden, Billy Shilton (class 8) - Stonehouse (Gloucestershire)/Sheffield, David Wetherill (class 6) - Torpoint, Ross Wilson (class 8) - Minster/Sheffield