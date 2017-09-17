World Para-archery Championships: Phoebe Pine & John Walker win bronze
British teenager Phoebe Pine claimed a bronze medal on her international debut at the World Para-archery Championships in Beijing.
The 19-year-old and double Paralympic champion John Walker edged out Italy's Alberto Simonelli and Eleonora Sarti 152-151 in the compound mixed team.
That meant Britain finished fourth in the medal table.
On Saturday, 17-year-old Paralympic champion Jessica Stretton claimed two gold medals for Britain.