World Para-archery Championships: Jessica Stretton wins double gold

Jessica Stretton
Stretton is Britain's youngest Paralympic archery medallist

Britain's Paralympic champion Jessica Stretton claimed two gold medals at the World Para-archery Championships in Beijing.

The 17-year-old from London began by winning the W1 pairs final with 2004 Paralympic champion John Cavanagh.

Then, in a rematch of the Olympic gold-medal contest in Rio, she defeated fellow Briton Jo Frith 141-133 to add the individual title.

Victoria Rumary claimed bronze on her international debut.

