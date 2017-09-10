BBC Sport - Great North Run: GB's Simon Lawson wins men's wheelchair race
GB's Lawson wins men's wheelchair race
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's Simon Lawson wins the men's wheelchair race at the Great North Run, with Switzerland's Manuela Schar winning the women's race.
