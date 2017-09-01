Jamie Burdekin gets four-year ban but says he had already retired

Jamie Burdekin last played at the 2016 Paralympic Games

Wheelchair tennis player Jamie Burdekin has been banned for four years by the International Tennis Federation.

The 37-year-old Briton - who has not competed since the 2016 Paralympics - declined to provide a sample on 23 March.

But the 2008 and 2016 Paralympic Games bronze medallist said he refused to provide a sample because he had retired from competitive sport.

The ITF said it did not receive written notice of his retirement.