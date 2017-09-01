Jamie Burdekin gets four-year ban but says he had already retired
Wheelchair tennis player Jamie Burdekin has been banned for four years by the International Tennis Federation.
The 37-year-old Briton - who has not competed since the 2016 Paralympics - declined to provide a sample on 23 March.
But the 2008 and 2016 Paralympic Games bronze medallist said he refused to provide a sample because he had retired from competitive sport.
The ITF said it did not receive written notice of his retirement.