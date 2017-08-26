BBC Sport - Canoe Sprint World Championships: Emma Wiggs wins fifth straight KL2 world title
GB's Wiggs wins fifth world title
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's Emma Wiggs says it's an "incredible feeling" after completing the calendar Grand Slam of major Para-canoe titles as she takes her fifth successive world KL2 gold in the Czech Republic.
