Para-dressage European Championships: Great Britain finish with eight medals

Suzanna Hext
Suzanna Hext (pictured) and Julie Payne were making their European Championships debuts

Great Britain's Suzanna Hext and Julie Payne both completed gold medal hat-tricks at the Para-dressage European Championships in Gothenberg.

The debutants added freestyle golds to their individual and team honours.

Payne, 55, rode Athene Lindebjerg to victory in P7 Grade I, while Gloucestershire-based Hext, 28, won P9 Grade III on Abira on the final day.

Sophie Wells also took P11 grade V freestyle gold on C Fatal Attraction as Britain ended with eight medals.

Their final total comprised team gold, five individual golds, plus an individual silver and bronze.

"To get three gold medals is just insane - I am a bit overwhelmed with it all," said Hext.

