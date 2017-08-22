Para-dressage European Championships: Britain retain their team title

The British team have never been beaten at a Para-dressage championship

Great Britain have retained their team title at the Para-dressage European Championships in Gothenburg.

Julie Payne scored 78.107% on Athene Lindebjerg as GB took gold with a total of 223.776, ahead of second-placed Denmark and the Netherlands in third.

It means the GB team remain unbeaten at a Para-dressage championship at the Paralympics, European and world level.

"If nothing else happens in my life, this has just been the absolute pinnacle." said Payne.

Sophie Wells (73.581% on C Fatal Attraction) and debutant Suzanna Hext (72.088% on Abira) saw their scores added to Payne's for the team event.

In the individual events, Payne and Hext both won gold in the P1 and P3 classes respectively on Monday, while Wells took P5 silver.