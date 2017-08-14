BBC Sport - 2017 Special Olympic Games in Sheffield: 'It's been an important thing in my life'
'It's been an important thing in my life'
- From the section Disability Sport
BBC Sport takes a look back at the 2017 Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Games in Sheffield.
About 2,600 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities competed in the multi-sport event from 7-12 August.
