Christopher Skelley: Briton wins gold at IBSA European Judo Championships

Skelley came fifth at Rio 2016
Christopher Skelley (right) came fifth at the Rio 2016 Paralympics

Britain's Christopher Skelley won gold at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) European Judo Championships in Walsall.

The 23-year-old beat Russia's Utkir Kurbanor with an ippon to claim the title in the men's -100kg class.

Skelley was fifth at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 and is one of Britain's highest-ranked judokas in Walsall.

Britain's Natalie Greenhough won bronze in the women's -70kg category in her first major tournament.

Jack Hodgson, who took bronze in 2015, came fifth in the men's +100kg after defeat by Khabib Kuramagomedov of Russia in the bronze medal match.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Featured

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired