Natalie Greenhough wins bronze at IBSA European Judo Championships
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Natalie Greenhough has won bronze at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) European Judo Championships in Walsall.
The 23-year-old's medal in the -70kg category was her first in a major senior championships and came on the Walsall campus of the University of Wolverhampton, where she is a student.
Great Britain is hosting the Europeans for the first time since Crawley 2011.
Rio 2016 paralympian Greenhough is part of GB's seven-strong team at the event.