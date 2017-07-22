World Para-athletics Championships: Jonathan Broom-Edwards wins T44 high jump silver

Jonathan Broom-Edwards was beaten by world record holder Maciej Lepiato

Jonathan Broom-Edwards won silver in the T44 high jump to earn Britain's 31st medal at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

The 29-year-old, who has muscular and joint impairments in his legs, lost out to Poland's Maciej Lepiato at a major championships for the fourth time.

Broom-Edwards now has silver medals from three World Championships as well as last year's Paralympics.

Paralympic champion Lepiato has won gold at the last four Worlds.

Broom-Edwards recorded a jump of 2.08m, with Lepiato reaching 2.14m, 5cm short of his word record.

Zak Skinner, making his British debut at a major championships, came fourth in the T13 long jump, for athletes with visual impairment.

The 18-year-old set his second personal best in London, following up his quickest ever time in the 100m with 6.64m in the sand.

GB have now equalled their medal tally at Doha two years ago, with more medals expected across the final two days.

Britain's Georgie Hermitage will race for her second gold medal in London on Saturday night, with the T37 400m champion easily winning her 100m heat with a season's best time.

"That felt really comfortable. I drove for about 400m and then came off the gas. I wasn't going to bust a gut because it's tonight that matters." she told BBC Radio 5 live.