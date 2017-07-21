BBC Sport - Hannah Cockroft: British 10-time world champion says she can 'go faster'

I know I can go faster - GB's Cockroft

Great Britain's Hannah Cockroft says she will continue to compete after winning her 10th world title and believes that she can "go faster".

READ MORE: Hannah Cockroft and Georgie Hermitage win

