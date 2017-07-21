BBC Sport - Hannah Cockroft: British 10-time world champion says she can 'go faster'
I know I can go faster - GB's Cockroft
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's Hannah Cockroft says she will continue to compete after winning her 10th world title and believes that she can "go faster".
READ MORE: Hannah Cockroft and Georgie Hermitage win
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired