BBC Sport - World Para-athletics Championships: People underestimate power of home crowd - Kinghorn
People underestimate the power of home crowd - GB's Kinghorn
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's Sammi Kinghorn says people underestimate the power of a home crowd after winning a bronze medal in the T53 400m at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.
