BBC Sport - World Para-athletics Championships: I need to up my game, says Maria Lyle
I need to step up my game - Maria Lyle
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's Maria Lyle says she needs to "step up" her game after winning bronze in the T35 100m at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.
