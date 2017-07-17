World Para-athletics Championships: Jason Smyth cruises to 200m final in London

From the section

Jason Smyth cruises to a T13 200m heat victory in the London Stadium on Monday night

World Para-athletics Championships Location: London Stadium, London Dates: Friday 14 July - Sunday 23 July Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Jason Smyth enjoyed a comfortable passage to the T13 200m final at the World Para-athletics Championships by cruising to a heat win in London.

The Irish sprinter clocked 21.86 seconds on Monday night with Poland's Mateusz Michalski second in 22.19.

Smyth was back in action at the London Stadium a day after securing a fourth world title in the T13 100m.

Meanwhile, Ballyclare's James Hamilton finished sixth in the T20 1500m final in a season's best of 4:01.78.

The Great Britain runner was over eight seconds behind winner Michael Brannigan of the United States.

Smyth will race for 200m gold in Tuesday night's final.

The visually-impaired athlete from County Londonderry was a double Paralympic gold medallist at the same stadium in 2012.

Smyth is unbeaten at Paralympic level since beginning his international career at the 2005 European Championships.

