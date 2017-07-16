World Para-athletics Championships: Jason Smyth qualifies for T13 100m final
-
- From the section Disability Sport
|World Para-athletics Championships
|Location: London Stadium, London Dates: Friday 14 July - Sunday 23 July
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and live updates on the BBC Sport website and app
Ireland's Jason Smyth is safely through to the final of the T13 100m at the World Para-athletics Championships in London after winning his heat.
The county Londonderry sprinter won in 10.73 seconds and will compete in the final at 21:06 BST on Sunday evening.
The visually-impaired double London 2012 Olympic gold medallist will also take part in the T13 200m in the Olympic Stadium later in the week.
Belfast runner Michael McKillop goes in the T38 800m final at 21:15 on Sunday.
McKillop, who also won two gold medals in London five years ago, will defend his 1500m title later in the championships.
Smyth, who recently turned 30, has been unbeaten at Paralympic level since beginning his international career at the 2005 European Championships.
Since 2012, the Eglinton man's track times have been slowed by injury but he has remained far too good for the opposition at paralympic level - most recently last year's Rio Games when he took a third successive 100m gold.
Smyth has a personal best of 10.22 in able bodied competition, but holds the world record for Paralympic competition at 10.46.
|NI athletes London timetable
|Friday, 14 July
|M McKillop (T38 800m heats, 20:25 BST
|Sunday, 16 July
|Smyth (T13 100m heats 11:30, final 21:06)
|McKillop (T38 800m final, 21:15
|Monday, 17 July
|Smyth (T13 200m heats, 19:10)
|J Hamilton (T20 1500m final, 21:05
|Tuesday, 18 July
|Smyth (T13 200m final, 19:55
|Friday, 21 July
|Hamilton (T20 800m heats, 20:13)
|Saturday, 22 July
|McKillop (T37 1500m final, 19:50)
|Hamilton (T20 800m final, 20:30)