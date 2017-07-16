Sammi Kinghorn: Scot so happy to secure her first global medal

Sammi Kinghorn broke her own world record in winning the 200m gold on Saturday

Scot Sammi Kinghorn described winning her first global gold medal at the World Para-athletics Championships in London as a "dream come true".

On Saturday night the 21-year-old broke her own world record with a time of 28.61 seconds in the T53 200m to upgrade from her bronze in 2015.

"I honestly can't believe it - it's incredible," Kinghorn said.

"I badly wanted a medal and to come away from a home games with a gold and a world record is a dream come true."

Kinghorn came into the event having won three European Championships gold medals in 2014 and a worlds bronze in 2015.

And, while she will try to add to her medal tally in the coming days in London, the Scot says winning the gold marked a major moment in her life.

At the age of 14 Kinghorn was left paralysed following an accident at her family farm in the Borders, but she used sport as a means of getting her life back on track, despite her initial fears.

"It's 100% true - the moment I had my accident I thought I'd be in bed for ever and never get out," Kinghorn added. "Now, someone says I can't do it and I find a way to do it.

"To be here and to have won that medal, my life has changed completely and it's changed for the better."

Para-sport legend Tanni Grey-Thompson described Kinghorn's world record-breaking display on Saturday as "amazing" and "wonderful to watch".

Stef Reid sealed a gold medal after winning long jump silvers at Rio 2016 and London 2012

That meant a huge amount to the Scot, who had taken inspiration from the 11-time Paralympic Games gold-medal winner.

"When I was stuck in my bed it was Tanni I watched every day on Youtube and I said to myself 'I'm going to be like her'," Kinghorn said.

"She's the person that got para-sport noticed and I can't thank her enough for that. I hope I can inspire people, because para-sport is amazing, it opens so many doors and you are able to travel the world and meet the most incredible people."

On a day when Great Britain won five golds and nine medals in total, Scotland's Stef Reid took top spot in the podium in the T44 long jump.

The 32-year-old, who won Paralympic Games silver medals in 2012 and 2016, was overjoyed to finally land gold.

"There's that part of your brain where you think 'Gosh, I don't want to be the silver girl forever'," said Reid.

"You have all sorts of questions that go through your head.

"You've just got to be tough, as a person that keeps on coming back, keeps on trying.

"I started in 2006, it's now 2017 and I am finally in the middle of the podium. That's what it takes sometimes."