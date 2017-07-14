World Para-athletics Championships: Britain's Hannah Cockroft wins T34 100m gold

Cockroft set a new world record with a time of 17.18 seconds in London

Hannah Cockroft took T34 100m gold in world record time as Britain won three medals on the opening night of the World Para-athletics Championships at London Stadium.

Cockroft, 24, a triple gold medallist at Rio 2016, broke her own all-time mark by finishing in 17.18 seconds.

Fellow Briton Kare Adenegan claimed silver, with GB's Carly Tait fifth.

Great Britain's Gemma Prescott won bronze in the F32 club throw - matching her achievement at London 2012.

Compatriot Abbie Hunnisett finished eighth in the same event.

There was disappointment for British defending champion Jo Butterfield, who failed to match her gold medal in the F51 club throw at Rio 2016.

There was an agonising end for Rio gold medallist Butterfield - who just missed out on a medal

She was sat in bronze position but was agonisingly edged out by the final throw of American world record holder Rachael Morrison.

Fellow Briton Kylie Grimes finished fifth.

British 21-year-old Zac Shaw will race in Saturday's T12 100m final after winning his heat.

"Honestly it was not a great run but to qualify as a winner - you cannot beat that and the roar from the crowd was amazing," Shaw told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It was one of the proudest moments of my life right there and I have definitely got more."

Unstoppable Cockroft

Yorkshire's Cockroft now has 13 global titles in her career - five at the Paralympics and eight at the World Championships - and remains undefeated in major competitions.

And she can still add two more in London with the 800m final on Monday, followed by the 400m on Thursday as she looks to defend all three of her world titles.

"It is an alright start - I'll take that. But that is the easy one out of the way," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I had to kind of hold back tears on my warm-up lap because so many people were shouting my name.

"The less we say about the 800m the better. It will be a tough race, not easy, I'm not guaranteed to win that."

Adenegan, 16, who has had to juggle studying for her GCSEs with racing, adds to her silver and bronze medals from Rio 2016.

Malfunction no problem for flying Finn

Mechanical issues? No problem, at least not if you're Leo-Pekka Tahti

Australian Cameron Crombie won the first gold medal of the Championships with a world-record throw of 15.95m in the F38 shot put.

And Finnish sprint superstar Leo-Pekka Tahti managed to win his third T54 100m world title despite the strap in his chair breaking at 60m. Tahti was already well clear of the field by then and despite sitting up in his chair was able to comfortably finish ahead of China's Yang Liu and Kenny van Weeghel of the Netherlands.

There was one bizarre moment on Friday when Colombia's Dixon de Jesus Hooker Velasquez just stopped running in the T38 800m at the halfway stage despite holding a healthy lead.

It turned out that having been entered for the 800m, under competition rules he could not skip the race, otherwise he would not be allowed to compete in his favoured 400m later in the championships.

By withdrawing after 400m on Friday his result was listed as did not finish as opposed to a disqualification.

Saturday's highlights

Stef Reid will look to upgrade her F44 long jump silvers from London 2012 and Rio 2016 (11:00 BST).

Butterfield has a second chance of winning a medal in the F52 discus (19:18), Hollie Arnold looks for a third world title in the F46 javelin (19:57) and Richard Whitehead can add a fourth world gold with victory in the T42 200m (20:29).

Toby Gold, Andrew Small and Daniel Bramall are all medal contenders in the T33 100m (20:38), while Sophie Hahn (T38 200m; 21:05) and world record holder Sammi Kinghorn (T53 200m) are on the gold hunt.

America's world and Paralympic champion David Brown, the first totally blind athlete to run 100m in 11 seconds, goes in the T11 100m (21:14), while compatriot Tatyana McFadden seeks an eighth global medal in the T54 200m, where she meets her sister Hannah in the F46 javelin (19:57).