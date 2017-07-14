BBC Sport - Richard Whitehead: I was told I was too old for athletics

I was told I was too old for athletics - Whitehead

Paralympic and world champion Richard Whitehead says he was told he was "too old for athletics" at 35.

The 40-year-old is aiming for more success at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

READ MORE: Richard Whitehead - marathon man turned 40-year-old sprint star

