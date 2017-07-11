Abdullah Hayayei: Para-athlete dies in training incident

Abdullah Hayayei was training for the World Para-athletics Championships, which begin in London on Friday

Para-athlete Abdullah Hayayei has died following a training ground incident.

Hayayei, a United Arab Emirates thrower in the F34 class, was training at Newham Leisure Centre for the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

Emergency services were called shortly after 17:00 BST on Tuesday to reports of a seriously injured man. Hayayei, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed, as have Hayayei's family and team-mates.

IPC president Sir Philip Craven said: "We are all truly devastated by this tragic news and the passing of Abdullah."

Hayayei made his Paralympic debut at Rio 2016, finishing sixth in the javelin F34 and seventh in shot put F34.

London 2017, which starts on Friday, was to be Hayayei's second World Championships. At the 2015 event in Doha, Qatar, he finished fifth in the discus F34 and eighth in shot put F34.

He was set to compete in the shot put, discus and javelin F34 events.

A moment of silence will be held in honour of Hayayei during Friday's opening ceremony at London Stadium.