BBC Sport - Toby Gold dreams to win gold at World Championships in front of home crowd
Gold's dream of winning in front of home crowd
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's Toby Gold says it would be a "dream" to win gold in the T33 100m at the World Para Athletics Championships in front of a home crowd in London.
