World Para-athletics Championships: Who to watch and when

Jonnie Peacock returns to the scene of his London 2012 gold medal success

World Para-athletics Championships Location: London Stadium, London Dates: Friday 14 July - Sunday 23 July Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

The London Stadium will come alive on Friday for 10 days as the World Para-athletics Championships head to the home of the 2012 Paralympic Games.

It is being billed as the biggest edition of the event ever, with more tickets sold than in all of the eight previous championships combined.

But who are the big names, when are the big races and how can you keep across the action? Here is everything you need to know.

When is it on?

The championships open on Friday evening and run until Sunday, 23 July. There are evening sessions every day, as well as morning sessions from Saturday 15 to Tuesday 18 July and on the final Saturday and Sunday.

Don't West Ham play at the London Stadium now?

They do, but they have to share. Last weekend's Anniversary Games, the World Para-athletics Championships and the World Athletics Championships, which run from 4 to 13 August, are all being held at the venue this summer.

West Ham's first three Premier League games will be played away from home to accommodate the athletics.

How man tickets have been sold?

As of 6 July there had been 230,000 tickets sold, making it the most well attended World Para-athletics Championships in history. There are still tickets remaining should you decide to go.

How can I tune in?

BBC Radio 5 live will be bringing you commentary throughout the 10 days, as will BBC World Service, and there will be live updates on the BBC Sport website and app. You can also watch the action on Channel 4.

How many athletes? How many events?

There will 1,074 athletes competing from 91 nations, with 213 medal events. Great Britain have compiled a 49-strong team.

Who are the big British names?

Hannah Cockroft can complete a treble-treble in London, having won three gold medals at the 2015 World Championships and Rio 2016

Jonnie Peacock, the 100m sprint star who won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, will look for a second world title.

Hannah Cockroft won three gold medals at Rio 2016 and can repeat the feat in London in the 100m, 400m and 800m. She already has 12 Paralympic and World titles to her name.

Aled Davies and Jo Butterfield dominated the shot put and club throw respectively in Rio and will be expected to do the same again.

Kadeena Cox made a name for herself in Brazil by winning gold on the cycling track and athletics track, and will hope to add a 400m world title to her accomplishments.

Georgie Hermitage, Sophie Hahn, Paul Blake, Richard Whitehead and Hollie Arnold will also hope to replicate their gold-winning success in Rio.

Where's David Weir?

Ten-time Paralympic medallist David Weir was never considered for selection after he withdrew from British Athletics earlier this year because of a fallout with coach Jenni Banks.

He has subsequently retired from track racing to focus on long-distance road racing and made his last competitive appearance last week at the London Anniversary Games.

The absence of Libby Clegg should also be mentioned. Clegg won two sprint golds at Rio 2016 but had to pull out of this summer's event through injury.

Where will GB finish in the medal table?

Media playback is not supported on this device Honour to captain Great Britain - Greaves

The British team finished fourth in the medal table at the last World Championships in Doha two years ago. GB had 31 medals, 13 gold, and came behind China, Russia and the US.

GB will match that tally of golds if all of their victorious athletes from Rio 2016 repeat their success.

Russia will not be competing because they remain banned by the International Paralympic Committee following evidence of widespread doping, so GB will expect to move up the table by at least one place.

Remind me how classifications work...

Each athletics event is given a code, made up of one letter and two numbers, which is called a classification. It tells you more about the type of disability the athletes in that event have.

The first letter will either be T or F: T is for track (running and jumping events) and F is for field (throwing events).

The first number, from 1 to 5, tells you the impairment type: 1. Visual impairment 2. Intellectual impairment 3. Co-ordination impairment 4. Limb deficiencies and short stature 5. Impaired muscle power or range of movement.

The second number ranges from 1 to 8 and designates the level of impairment, with 1 being the most impaired.

When are the Brits in action? Day-by-day guide

All times BST

Friday, 14 July

Media playback is not supported on this device I perform better in front of large crowds - Butterfield

It should be a golden start to the Worlds for Great Britain with Rio 2016 champions Jo Butterfield (club throw F51; 19:20) and Hannah Cockroft (100m T34; 20:55) in action.

Saturday, 15 July

Stef Reid will look to upgrade her F44 long jump silvers from London 2012 and Rio 2016 (11:00).

Jo Butterfield can make it two golds in as many days as she takes on the F52 discus (19:18), Hollie Arnold looks for a third world title in the F46 javelin (19:57) and Richard Whitehead can add a fourth world gold with victory in the T42 200m (20:29).

Media playback is not supported on this device Gold's dream of winning in front of home crowd

Toby Gold, Andrew Small and Daniel Bramall are all medal contenders in the T33 100m (20:38), while Sophie Hahn (T38 200m; 21:05) and world record holder Sammi Kinghorn (T53 200m) are on the gold hunt.

International watch: America's world and Paralympic champion David Brown, the first totally blind athlete to run 100m in 11 seconds, goes in the T11 100m (21:14), while compatriot Tatyana McFadden seeks an eighth global medal in the T54 200m, where she meets her sister Hannah.

Sunday, 16 July

Aled Davies will defend his F42 discus world title (10:03) and Dan Greaves looks to become a four-time world champion in the F44 discus (11:27).

And it will be all eyes on double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock, who missed the World Championships two years ago through injury, so goes into the T44 100m final with a point to prove.

International watch: The fastest Paralympian on the planet Jason Smyth of the Republic of Ireland goes in the T13 100m.

Monday, 17 July

Hannah Cockroft will seek a second gold in London as she goes alongside Carly Tait in the T42 100m (19:50) and Richard Whitehead competes for a second medal in as many days in the T42 100m, an event he won silver in at Rio (20:00).

International watch: Medal number two and three of the week beckon for Tatyana McFadden in the T54 1500m and T54 400m (11:20 and 20:57). And the Netherland's Marlou van Rhijn, nicknamed the Blade Babe, begins the first half of her double gold sprint defence in the T43/44 100m (20:20).

Tuesday, 18 July

Irishman Jason Smyth's 100m in 10.46 seconds is the fastest of any Para athlete

Richard Chiassaro, for so long in David Weir's shadow, will attempt to claim a first global medal in the T54 200m (21:45), while Sabrina Fortune will look to at least match her F20 shot put bronze in Rio (19:00).

International watch: Irishman Jason Smyth, the fastest Parlympain in the world, returns to the track for the T13 200m.

Wednesday, 19 July

Sammi Kinghorn carries GB's greatest gold medal hope in the T53 400m (21:12), but will face a stern test from American Chelsea McClammer.

International watch: Can it be four medals in six days for Tatyana McFadden as she takes on the T54 800m (20:20)?

Thursday, 20 July

Stephen Miller dominated the F32 club throw in the late 1990s and early 2000s and will look to turn back the clock and build on his bronze in Rio (19:06). Hannah Cockroft's pursuit of the treble meets its third hurdle in the T34 400m (20:25) and world record holder Georgie Hermitage defends her T37 400m title (20:35).

Friday, 21 July

Athletics and cycling gold medallist from Rio, Kadeena Cox, competes in the T38 400m, the race she won at the 2016 Paralympics. And Paul Blake can repeat his success in Brazil in the T36 400m.

International watch: America's world and Paralympic champion David Brown, the first totally blind athlete to run 100m in 11 seconds, goes in the T11 200m (19:43),

Saturday, 22 July

Sophie Hahn won T38 100m gold at Rio, with fellow Briton Kadeena Cox taking bronze

Jonathan Broom-Edwards has three silver medals to his name at global level - today is the day he tries to add a gold in the T44 high jump (10:03).

And there could be triple gold success in the evening for GB with Sophie Hahn in the T38 100m (20:00), Aled Davies in the F42 shot put (20:35) and Georgie Hermitage in the T37 100m.

International watch: Expect fireworks between American Jarryd Wallace, South African Amu Fourie and Dutchman Ronald Hertog in the T44 200m, with all three men going under 23 seconds this year (19:30). And in the T43 200m, the event Oscar Pistorious made famous, American duo Hunter Woodhall and Nick Rogers will be chasing down season leader Johannes Floors of Germany.

Sunday, 23 July

Sammi Kinghorn has the chance to sign off the championships with a double medal success in the T53 100m (12:45) and T53 800m (18:51). And Mickey Bushell will seek to repeat his London 2012 gold medal triumph in the T53 100m (10:30).