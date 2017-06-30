European Wheelchair Basketball Championships: Great Britain's women win bronze
Great Britain's women's wheelchair basketball team won bronze at the European Championships in Tenerife.
GB won every quarter to beat France 68-37 in the bronze-medal match, having beaten the same opponents by four points in the pool stages.
Co-captain Helen Freeman scored 27 points in the play-off on Friday.
GB's men play Turkey in their final later on Friday, looking to win a fourth consecutive gold medal against a team that beat them in the group stage.
Women's coach Miles Thompson said: "The game we played against France was the game we were searching for this tournament.
"We separated early and we stayed separated through consistent defence."