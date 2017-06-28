Wheelchair basketball: Great Britain's men qualify for Euro final but women lose in semis
-
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball team have reached the final of the European Championships, but the women's team lost in the semi-finals.
The men produced a dominant display, beating Netherlands 72-55 with Terence Bywater, 38, top scoring for Britain with 18 points.
They will face Turkey in the final on Friday, a team they lost to in the group stages,
However, the women's team suffered a 59-42 loss, also against a Dutch side.
They will play a bronze a medal match against France on Friday.
GB's men are looking for a fourth consecutive gold medal at the European Championships, having beaten Turkey in the 2015 and 2013 finals.