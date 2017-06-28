Wheelchair basketball: Great Britain's men qualify for Euro final but women lose in semis

From the section

Great Britain's men will meet Turkey in the final, the only team they have lost to in the competition

Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball team have reached the final of the European Championships, but the women's team lost in the semi-finals.

The men produced a dominant display, beating Netherlands 72-55 with Terence Bywater, 38, top scoring for Britain with 18 points.

They will face Turkey in the final on Friday, a team they lost to in the group stages,

However, the women's team suffered a 59-42 loss, also against a Dutch side.

They will play a bronze a medal match against France on Friday.

GB's men are looking for a fourth consecutive gold medal at the European Championships, having beaten Turkey in the 2015 and 2013 finals.