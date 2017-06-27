Wheelchair basketball: Great Britain's men qualify for Euro semi-finals

Great Britain's wheelchair basketball team
Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball team won four of their five group games to qualify for the quarter-finals

Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball team reached the semi-finals of the European Championships by beating Poland 96-69 in Tenerife.

Gaz Choudry top-scored with 27 points for Britain, who are chasing a fourth successive European title.

They will face the Netherlands in the last four at 19:00 BST on Wednesday. Germany meet Turkey in the other semi.

Britain's women, who topped the group to qualify for the semis, also play the Netherlands at 16:45 BST.

The winners will face Germany or France in Friday's final.

