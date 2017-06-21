BBC Sport - Great Britain wheelchair basketball star Abdi Jama tells his story

How refugee Abdi turned tragedy into sporting glory

Meet Abdi Jama - a refugee from Somalia who overcame tragedy to became one of Great Britain's leading wheelchair basketball players.

Jama is part of the Great Britain squad that begins its European Championship campaign against Sweden on Thursday.

READ MORE: GB women target Euro final

Top videos

Video

How refugee Abdi turned tragedy into sporting glory

Video

On this day: Ronaldinho's free-kick deceives Seaman

Video

The moment Murray is knocked out at Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How Thompson shocked Murray at Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Why 16-year-old Emily left Man Utd for Liverpool

Video

Surf to party or surf for Olympic gold?

Video

Raonic out of Queen's after shock Kokkinakis defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mayweather-McGregor a 'show' - Golovkin

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Five best shots as Shapovalov shocks Edmund

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch the moment Pakistan won the Champions Trophy

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kyrgios retires from Queen's after awkward slip

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup prize money 'will change people's lives'

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired