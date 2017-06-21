BBC Sport - Great Britain wheelchair basketball star Abdi Jama tells his story
How refugee Abdi turned tragedy into sporting glory
- From the section Disability Sport
Meet Abdi Jama - a refugee from Somalia who overcame tragedy to became one of Great Britain's leading wheelchair basketball players.
Jama is part of the Great Britain squad that begins its European Championship campaign against Sweden on Thursday.
READ MORE: GB women target Euro final
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired