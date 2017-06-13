David Weir: Anniversary Games will be Briton's last race on track

David Weir won five of his six Paralympic titles on the track

Britain's six-time Paralympic champion David Weir will compete in a track event for the final time in next month's Anniversary Games in London.

Weir, who won four gold medals at London 2012 and two at Beijing 2008, will continue to race in road events.

In January, he said he would never compete for Britain again after an unsuccessful Paralympics in Rio.

"It's an opportunity to say goodbye to the fans and I jumped at the chance," Weir, 38, told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I just felt there was no desire for me to race on the track any more and this will be like a testimonial for me."

Weir fell out with British Athletics after Rio 2016, saying he was "gobsmacked" at his treatment by wheelchair racing coach Jenni Banks.

He said he felt like he had been "stabbed in the back" after he crashed out of the marathon in Brazil, his last Paralympic event.

Banks said at the time she did not want to comment.

Weir, who was born with a spinal cord transection that left him unable to use his legs, has won a record seven London Marathons, most recently in April.

He also won six titles at the IPC Athletics World Championships.

"The chance to compete one last time in the London Stadium was something I just couldn't miss," he said.

"It is such a special place for me and London 2012 was the highlight of my career, so to have one last race and get a big send-off in that stadium will be fantastic.

"When I get out onto the track and hear the crowd for the last time, I am sure the memories of London 2012 will come flooding back."

The Anniversary Games take place on 9 July.