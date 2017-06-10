French Open 2017: Alfie Hewett wins wheelchair title at Roland Garros
Alfie Hewett became the first British player to win a French Open wheelchair singles title after saving two match points at Roland Garros.
The 19-year-old won 0-6 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 against Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez to claim his first Grand Slam title.
Later on Saturday, Hewett will play in the men's doubles final with fellow Briton Gordon Reid.
They play French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer, who beat them in the final of the 2016 Rio Olympics.