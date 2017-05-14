Para-cycling World Cup: GB finish with a gold and two silvers in Italy

Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby won two golds at the Rio Paralympics

Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby's gold medal in the time-trial was the highlight of Great Britain's three-medal haul at the Para-cycling World Cup in Maniago, Italy.

The double Paralympic champions put in a dominant performance on Friday to win their first race since Rio.

Crystal Lane then won silver in the time-trial, while Saturday saw Craig McCann win silver in the road race.

GB struggled on Sunday and failed to add any further medals.

The team will now head to the second round of the Para-cycling Road World Cup season in Ostend, Belgium next weekend as they continue to build towards the Para-cycling Road World Championships in South Africa in September.

The squad for Belgium will be announced on Tuesday.