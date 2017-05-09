Kadeena Cox not in GB Para-cycling squad as she focuses on athletics

Cox was the first British athlete since 1988 to win medals in different sports at one Paralympics

Double Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has been left out of the British Para-cycling performance squad.

The 26-year-old, who won gold medals in both cycling and athletics in Rio last year, is instead focusing on training for the World Para-Athletics Championships in London this summer.

Cox had her UK Sport funding suspended in January while she took part in Channel 4 programme The Jump.

GB's 26-strong squad includes Rio gold medallists Sarah Storey and Jody Cundy.

Storey, 39, became Britain's most successful female Paralympian when she won her 14th gold medal at the Rio Games.

Cundy, 38, and like Storey a former swimmer, has won seven Paralympic golds - four in cycling.

They are joined in the 'podium squad' by fellow Paralympic medallists Megan Giglia, Karen Darke, Jon-Allan Butterworth, Louis Rolfe, Crystal Lane and David Stone.

With no track events scheduled for 2017 or 2018, British Cycling is happy to allow Cox extended time away from the programme.

It said in a statement: "Kadeena decided to take a break from cycling at the start of 2017 to pursue other opportunities afforded to her by her incredible achievements at the Paralympics, a decision we fully respect.

"Her focus is currently on her training programme for the 2017 IPC Athletic World Championships in London and she has the full support of the Great Britain cycling team."

Tuesday's squad announcement comes a fortnight after British Cycling announced changes to the Para-cycling pathway in the build-up to Tokyo 2020.

Riders on the Paralympic world-class programme are now split into two groups - podium and podium potential - while a foundation programme has also been established.

Great Britain 2017 squad in full:

Podium: James Ball, Steve Bate, Jon-Allan Butterworth, Jody Cundy, Karen Darke, Adam Duggleby, Lora Fachie, Neil Fachie, Megan Giglia, Jon Gildea, Corrine Hall, Crystal Lane, Craig Maclean, Pete Mitchell, Louis Rolfe, Matt Rotherham, Helen Scott, David Stone, Dame Sarah Storey, Sophie Thornhill.

Podium Potential: Will Bjergfelt, Craig McCann, Mel Nicholls, Simon Price, Liz Saul, David Smith.