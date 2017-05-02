British Paralympic champion Susie Rodgers retires after six years

Susie Rodgers won six medals across two Paralympic games, including S7 50m butterfly gold at Rio

British Paralympic swimming champion Susie Rodgers has announced her retirement after a six-year international career.

Rodgers, 33, won S7 50m butterfly gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, also claiming 50m and 400m freestyle bronze.

She won three bronze medals at London 2012, her first Paralympic games, a year after her international debut at the European Championships in Berlin.

"I want to leave at the top," said Rodgers.

She is undefeated in the 50m butterfly at European Championships since winning gold at Berlin 2011, having also won three straight European golds in the 100m and 400m freestyle events.

"It was a journey of learning, challenges and ultimately immense happiness," she said.

Rodgers was made an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list, an award she called the "perfect way" to round off her career.

"I feel honoured to have represented my country, to have made it to the top of the podium many times and am lucky to have raced against the best," she added.

"I really believe strongly in the Paralympics and everything it represents and I hope to remain involved in sport for years to come."

Rodgers retires with a total of 30 international medals, having also won two relay golds, four silver and one bronze medal at World Championships.