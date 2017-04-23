London Marathon 2017: David Weir wins men's wheelchair race

Media playback is not supported on this device London Marathon: David Weir clinches dramatic seventh win

Britain's David Weir won a record seventh London Marathon men's wheelchair title, beating reigning champion Marcel Hug of Switzerland in a sprint finish.

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist Weir, 37, finished in one hour 31 minutes six seconds on Sunday.

Spaniard Rafael Botello Jimenez was third, three seconds behind the winner.

Manuela Schar of Switzerland took victory in the women's wheelchair race for the first time in 1:39:57.

Weir's win meant he surpassed fellow Briton Baroness Grey-Thompson, who has six titles in the women's wheelchair race.

In January, Weir said he will never wear a Great Britain vest again after an unsuccessful Paralympic Games in Rio last year.

Asked if it will be his last race before competing in the marathon for the 18th straight year, Weir said: "It could be.

"But I have enjoyed the training and enjoyed just concentrating on the road, not thinking about being back on the track after the marathon."

Schar, who won the Boston Marathon earlier this month, dominated the women's race and finished almost five minutes ahead of second-placed Amanda McGrory of the United States.

Fellow American Susannah Scaroni finished third in 1:47:37.

The event doubles as the IPC Athletics Marathon World Cup, and is the third race in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

Analysis

Baroness Grey-Thompson, six-time London Marathon winner:

"That finish hasn't been there for the last few years. Everyone wanted him to have a good race.

"For him, as much as anyone else, that's a top win - he ran a devastating race.

"Well done, David Weir. I'm really proud of you."