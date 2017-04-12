Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Goalball UK backer takes donations to £350,000

Great Britain did not have a men's or women's goalball team at the Rio 2016 Paralympics

Goalball UK is hopeful its elite teams will compete at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020 - after donations totalling £350,000 from a private backer.

The donor, who wants to remain anonymous, has contributed the money over the past four years.

Goalball was one of seven sports to lose UK Sport funding in February.

"This donation and the continued progress being made by our national teams just might get us to Tokyo," said Goalball UK chief Mark Winder.

The donor, whose most recent contribution was more than £90,000, said: "I'm continually amazed at what the elite squads achieve, and how involvement in goalball at any level transforms lives.

"It is a real honour to play some part in supporting their continued development and success."

Goalball received record funding from Sport England after participation in the sport tripled following the London Paralympics in 2012.

Since 2014 it has relied on individual fundraising, private sponsorship and Sport England money to compete, with both the men's and women's teams securing promotion to the European A League.